Amnesty Internl. calls for more responsive actions to help the elderly from terror-stricken regions

Nigeria
Nigeria is fighting to end bloody campaign group Boko Haram. President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to defeat the militants but they remain active in the states of Borno and Yobe.
Thousands of people have been killed and many more driven out of their homes. But the plight of the older people in light of this insurgency has rarely been addressed. In a new report, Amnesty International is accusing the Nigerian army and the militants of committing various atrocities against older people. Joining us to talk more about this report on these atrocities is Joanne Mariner, the director of crisis response at Amnesty international.
