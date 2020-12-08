Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Amnesty Internl. calls for more responsive actions to help the elderly from terror-stricken regions

Internally displaced persons gather on July 21, 2019 at the Muna camp in Maiduguri.   -  
Copyright © africanews
FATI ABUBAKAR/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria is fighting to end bloody campaign group Boko Haram. President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to defeat the militants but they remain active in the states of Borno and Yobe.

Thousands of people have been killed and many more driven out of their homes. But the plight of the older people in light of this insurgency has rarely been addressed. In a new report, Amnesty International is accusing the Nigerian army and the militants of committing various atrocities against older people. Joining us to talk more about this report on these atrocities is Joanne Mariner, the director of crisis response at Amnesty international.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..