Kibiwott Kandie smashes half-marathon world record in Valencia, runs 57:32

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world file by 29 seconds on Sunday, changing into the primary particular person to interrupt 58 minutes on the Valencia Half Marathon.

Kandie, who completed second on the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October, completed the Spanish annual race in 57 minutes and 32 seconds, breaking the earlier file of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019.

The highest 4 males all ran beneath the earlier world finest, with Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda ending second in 57:37, Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto third in 57:49 and Kenyan Alexander Mutiso taking fourth place in 57:59.

Kandie, 24, led the chasing pack, which included reigning world champion Kiplimo, by way of the 15-kilometre mark in 41:10.

The pair traded the lead over the following six km earlier than Kandie made the decisive transfer, to complete greater than a minute off his earlier private better of 58:37.

Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba gained the ladies’s race in 1:05:18, setting the quickest time for a debut over the space.