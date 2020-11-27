French police officers suspended for attacking black music producer

French police officers involved in the brutal beating of a black man over the weekend have been suspended. Footage of the incident, showing officers repeatedly punching the music producer was posted to a news website Thursday, igniting widespread condemnation.

According to French news media reports, the man identified by his first name Michel, drew the attention of the police because he was not wearing a mask in the 17th district of the French capital on Saturday.

"Without this video, I wouldn't be here before you today and maybe, without this video, you might be putting out the same story with the headline 'A young man assaulted,' well I'm no longer so young, I'm complimenting myself, but a young man assaulted police officers, tried to take their weapons, hit them, everything I've heard", Michel said.

French Interior Gérald Darmanin said he asked for the suspension of the officers concerned as a precautionary measure. The incidents comes as President Emmanuel Macron pushes a new bill to criminalize filming police officers.