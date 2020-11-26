Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

Ethiopian PM says troops ordered to move on Tigray capital

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..