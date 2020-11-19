Ethiopia army chief accuses WHO boss of helping Tigray

Ethiopia's army chief Berhanu Jula has accused Director General of the World Health Organization of lobbying in favor of the northern Tigray region and helping them get weapons.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, is the country’s highest-profile Tigrayan abroad.

"This guy is himself part of that team, as you know he is a member of their (TPLF) central committee", Jula said.

Berhanu Jula claimed that Tedros had "left no stone unturned" to help the TPLF.

The party Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says he is targeting in a military offensive in the region.

Abiy, accuses the TPLF, which dominated power for three decades before his appointment in 2018, of seeking to destabilize his government.

Now in its third week, the controversial military operation, has left hundreds dead and led to thousands fleeing to neighboring Sudan.

The WHO boss has yet to comment on this accusation.