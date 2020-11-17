Welcome to Africanews

Tigray fighting: Why has Ethiopia rebuffed calls to de-escalate?

By Ronald Lwere Kato

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday said that army operations in the northern Tigray state were entering their 'final and crucial' stage, suggesting that the federal army would march on Mekelle, the regional capital.

Tuesday was also the expiry of a three-day deadline given to the Tigray People's Liberation Forces (TPLF) forces to surrender.

Both sides have vowed to keep fighting despite international pleas to de-escalate, and a growing refugee crisis.

Our journalist Ronald Kato gave his thoughts on why Addis Ababa has so far rebuffed calls for dialogue.

