Burkina Faso: Zéphirin Diabré criticizes Roch Kaboré's governance

A week before the presidential amd legistlative election, the head of Burkina Faso's opposition and presidential candidate Zephirin Diabre holds a rally attended by thousands in a stadium in the capital he criticized the governance of President Roch Kabore.

_"Fight against insecurity: zero out of twenty. National reconciliation: zero out of twenty. Promotion of women: zero out of twenty. Fight against corruption: zero out of twenty. So when you have a student like that in school what do you do? Send him off," Zephirin Diabre stressed. _

To get Burkina Faso back on track, Zéphirin Diabré proposes negotiations with some armed groups.

"Military action alone has never been able to defeat terrorism anywhere in the world. We see it in Afghanistan with the Taliban - they haven't managed to eradicate [them] with military action. So that means that other actions are needed alongside military action - otherwise you can't do it. When you win wars it's rapid, once you've done one or two years and haven't won you get bogged down."

The opposition parties signed a political agreement on 18 September in which they pledged to support the opposition candidate even if the polls heads for a run-off.