Tanzania's opposition leader leaves for Brussels

Tanzania's opposition leader and 2020 presidential candidate, Tundu Lissu has left the country for Brussels.

Lissu contested against incumbent president John Magufuli. He lost to him in what he described as an election held under corruption and voter intimidation.

Lissu had sought refuge in the German Embassy in Dar Es Salaam after multiple threats and fear for his life.

The opposition leader has been living with severe injuries since surviving an assasination attempt in 2017.

He had 12.8% of the electoral voteas against President Magufuli's 84%. Lissu has asked the international community not to recognize the election results.

Magufuli was sworn in for a second-five year term on Thursday November 5 in the Tanzanian capital. There was heavy police and army security presence ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, leaders of the East African nation's two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA, who refuse to recognize Magufuli's win, have been charged with organizing an unlawful assembly.