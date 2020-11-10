More Bids for the Confederation of African Football Presidency

The Bids Keep Rolling In

On Tuesday, South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe and Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya were the last to declare themselves candidates for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) before the November 12 deadline.

These candidacy bids come in addition to that of Ivorian Jacques Anouma and Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad — the current president who is seeking a second term in office despite accusations of corruption and harassment.

Brother-in-law of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Motsepe owns the Mamelodi Sundowns of Pretoria, one of the 10 best African teams in recent years.

The President of the Mauritanian Federation, Yahya- whose presence at the head has seen Mauritania go from 183rd to 98th place in FIFA's placement, is the founder of FC Nouadhibou, one of the most successful clubs in West Africa and is also a member of the CAF Executive Committee since 2017.

The elections for the supreme body of African football will be held on March 12.