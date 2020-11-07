Joe Biden confident he will win the US presidency

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden appeared confident he would win the race to become the 46th president of the United States.

It appears Democrat Joe Biden is close to winning as vote counting continues.

In his speech on Friday, Biden indicated he was ready to take the top job.

"He began the speech, 'my fellow Americans', and that was not a mistake. That's what presidents say, that's not what candidates say. And he's trying to sound presidential," said Will Weissert, Associated Press national political reporter.

"He didn't mention (Donald) Trump at all in the speech really. He said that his lead was getting bigger as the count went on in Pennsylvania and Arizona, Nevada and other places.

"What he talked about was how he would be president for all Americans, whether or not they voted for him. And he talked about tackling the coronavirus, which would, of course, be the first major issue on his agenda as president," hs said.

Another issue, if he is elected will be calming tensions in the US, as Trump claims vote fraud.

Biden has urged Americans to "put the anger and the demonization behind."

A winner of the race between Biden and President Donald Trump has not been announced because neither candidate has reached the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House.