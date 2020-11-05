Mixed Feelings at Re-elected Tanzanian President’s Inauguration

Some are Elated While Others are Defiant

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in on Thursday in Dodoma the Tanzanian capital for a second five-year term after a landslide election victory dismissed by the political opposition as a sham amid their calls for a fresh election, as well as the disbandment of the electoral commission over the Oct. 28 vote which they claim was riddled with irregularities: Nevertheless, others still find joy in this moment and are celebrating.

Amina Thabit, a Dodoma resident, is ecstatic, "Am so excited today! We ask him to continue helping us improve our infrastructure, the availability of clean water for all, free education for our children coming from low-income families.”

The newly re-elected president addressed his supporters, "What is important now is that people start focusing on building the economy of our country. I want to assure you, my fellow Tanzanians, both the oaths I and my vice president took to respect the Constitution of our country: we shall make sure we respect and protect it no matter the cost."

Hope Amid Mixed Feelings

Omary Masito, a Tanzanian citizen, is hopeful, "We expect him to fulfil all those promises he gave. We trust him. I think he did well in his first term, he managed to fulfil most of his promises, few projects are pending. "

Police and army security was tight ahead of the swearing-in light of the still tense and volatile political climate.

Meanwhile, leaders of Tanzania's two main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA — who refuse to recognise Magufuli's win, have been charged with organising an unlawful assembly.