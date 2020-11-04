Welcome to Africanews

Champions League: Bayern, Liverpool claim big away wins

By Rédaction Africanews

Champions League

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 results

Group B

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Group A

Red Bull Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan

Group C

Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos

Porto 3-0 Marseille

Group D

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax

