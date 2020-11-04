Champions League: Bayern, Liverpool claim big away wins

Champions League
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 results
Group B
Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Monchengladbach
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Group A
Red Bull Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich
Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan
Group C
Manchester City 3-0 Olympiacos
Porto 3-0 Marseille
Group D
Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool
Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax
