Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ivory Coast: First Results Trickle In

The presenter of the RTI 1 channel and the spokesman of the Independent Electoral Commission of Ivory Coast announce the first results of the presidential election.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Pascale Davies

and AFP

Ivory Coast

Guarded by a heavy police presence, Ivory Coast's electoral commission has started to announce the preliminary result of the presidential vote.

With 2 of the four candidates boycotting, incumbent President Allassane Ouattara is expected to win, especially in the north of the country.

The area is known for being a stronghold of the president.

According to the first results, President Ouattara obtained 98% of the votes in Korhogo the northern capital, with an 88% participation.

Ouattara's opponents keep claiming his bid for a third term was unconstitutional, and say the vote which, according to them, is an attempt at a "coup d'etat", was a failure.

Through FPI's leader Pascal Affi N'Guessan, opposition leaders called for a civil transition on Sunday, and once more stated they no longer recognized Alassane Ouattara as the Ivory Coast's president.

The RHDP ruling party has meanwhile "warned" the opposition "against any attempt at destabilization".

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..