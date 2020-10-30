Why African governments are following the US presidential race {Business Africa}

Business Africa
Change often comes with opportunities, and today’s edition of Business Africa explores the possibilities that lie within elections in the United States and Ivory Coast.
Calvin Dark, an expert on US-Africa relations, spoke on the favorable prospects for the African continent.
- Cocoa stand-off in Ivory Coast -
Still with elections, in Ivory Coast where president Alassane Ouattara is seeking a fresh term of office. In what may be interpreted as a politically motivated move, Ouattara announced a 21% hike in the price to be paid to cocoa farmers for the next harvest. The announcement, made shortly before the presidential election may however not materialise now that GEPEX, the trade association of coffee and cocoa exporters, has suspended its purchases of cocoa for a month.
