Angola: Protest in Luanda against corruption

About 100 people were arrested following violent anti-government protests this weekend in the Angolan capital Luanda, a senior government official said Sunday.

Riot police fired tear gas and beat protesters to break up demonstrations involving about 2,000 people.

Demonstrators erected barricades along the roads using dumpsters, rocks, tree trunks and burning tires. Others set a national flag on fire.

Interior Ministry Secretary Salvador Rodrigues told state television that 103 people, including members of the main opposition party UNITA, were arrested and six police officers were injured.

In a statement issued on Sunday, UNITA accused the police of using excessive force to quell the protests and demanded the "unconditional release" of all those arrested.