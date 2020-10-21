Possible 3rd Term for Guinean President as Opposition Cries Fraud

Condé Might Snag a Third Term

Preliminary results of Guinea's weekend election for four of the country's 38 voting districts released by electoral commission chief Kabinet Cisse late Tuesday showed a strong lead for current president Alpha Condé who is seeking a controversial third term.

Kabinet Cissé, the Electoral Commission Chief, read out the results as follows, "Professor Alpha Condé, RPG-Arc-en-ciel, votes obtained: 104,450, or 49.13%. Mamadou Cellou Dalein Diallo, UFDG, 85.658, or 40,29%."

Voting Fraud?

Meanwhile, the main challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo, who had claimed victory Monday. dismissed it as fraudulent.

Celebrations in Conakry of Diallo's self-proclaimed victory quickly descended into violent clashes with security forces, in which several youngsters were shot dead, opposition officials said.

Since his public self-proclaimed victory, Meanwhile in a seeming response to Diallo's self-proclaimed win, security forces dressed in riot gear surrounded Diallo's residence in the capital in what could appear to be the government's response.

I am blocked at home: my home is surrounded by the police and the gendarmerie who forbid all entry and exit.

Fode Oussou Fofana, vice-president of the UFDG, "The current state of our counting of more than 80% clearly indicates that our victory in the first round is indisputable."

Proper Conduct

The election is said to have been transparent, lawful and properly conducted - as per statements from the African Union's mission head in Guinea and the ECOWAS monitoring mission head

National results are expected later this week.