Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Possible 3rd Term for Guinean President as Opposition Cries Fraud

Alpha Condé ahead in election preliminary results   -  
Copyright © africanews
JOHN WESSELS/AFP or licensors
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Guinea

Condé Might Snag a Third Term

Preliminary results of Guinea's weekend election for four of the country's 38 voting districts released by electoral commission chief Kabinet Cisse late Tuesday showed a strong lead for current president Alpha Condé who is seeking a controversial third term.

Kabinet Cissé, the Electoral Commission Chief, read out the results as follows, "Professor Alpha Condé, RPG-Arc-en-ciel, votes obtained: 104,450, or 49.13%. Mamadou Cellou Dalein Diallo, UFDG, 85.658, or 40,29%."

Voting Fraud?

Meanwhile, the main challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo, who had claimed victory Monday. dismissed it as fraudulent.

Celebrations in Conakry of Diallo's self-proclaimed victory quickly descended into violent clashes with security forces, in which several youngsters were shot dead, opposition officials said.

Since his public self-proclaimed victory, Meanwhile in a seeming response to Diallo's self-proclaimed win, security forces dressed in riot gear surrounded Diallo's residence in the capital in what could appear to be the government's response.

I am blocked at home: my home is surrounded by the police and the gendarmerie who forbid all entry and exit.

Fode Oussou Fofana, vice-president of the UFDG, "The current state of our counting of more than 80% clearly indicates that our victory in the first round is indisputable."

Proper Conduct

The election is said to have been transparent, lawful and properly conducted - as per statements from the African Union's mission head in Guinea and the ECOWAS monitoring mission head

National results are expected later this week.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..