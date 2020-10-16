Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

The Gambia Reopens its Borders Post-Covid-19 Lockdown

The Gambia reopens its borders   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Gambia

The Gambia reopened its borders on Friday after a six-month lockdown in light of the covid-19 pandemic.

Banjul airport will remain closed till October 31 however due to construction work.

A popular tourist destination, travel restrictions hit the economy hard on the West African nation — which has officially registered 3,644 coronavirus cases and 118 deaths.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..