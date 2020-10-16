The Gambia Reopens its Borders Post-Covid-19 Lockdown

Gambia
The Gambia reopened its borders on Friday after a six-month lockdown in light of the covid-19 pandemic.
Banjul airport will remain closed till October 31 however due to construction work.
A popular tourist destination, travel restrictions hit the economy hard on the West African nation — which has officially registered 3,644 coronavirus cases and 118 deaths.
