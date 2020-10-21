Opposition Accused of Violent Tactics by Ivorian Ruling Party

Violent Political Tactics?

The Ivorian ruling party is accusing the opposition of political foul play as more clashes took place Tuesday 15 days before the presidential election in regions that seem to reveal a strategic pattern,

More seemingly political-sourced clashes took place Tuesday between unknown persons and students of the powerful Fesci union — as some Ivorian authorities point out that the conflicts appear to follow a pattern.

Sidi Tiémoko Touré, Ivorian Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, gave a pubic address, "You have certainly noted that violence is localized in certain localities, most of them close to certain opinion leaders, Daoukro, Bonoua in the case of Mrs Simone Gbagbo. Violence, it must be noted, orchestrated and manipulated by these different political leaders of the opposition."

The Elections Must Go On

The minister added that all arrangements will be made to ensure the security of the voting exercise at the appropriate time, "We have an appropriate mechanism to address these different types of community violence and those at the grassroots level will face justice as the perpetrators."

About 20 people have died since August in violence related to the presidential election which will hold on October 31 amid mounting political tensions.