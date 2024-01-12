Uganda to destroy $7.3 million worth of out-of-date Covid vaccines

Uganda
Uganda will destroy Covid vaccinations worth $7.3 million after they expired. The east African nation's government obtained around 5.6 million doses of these COVID-19 vaccines through a World Bank loan
In a report submitted to parliament on Tuesday by Uganda’s Auditor General, John Muwanga, an additional concern about drugs totaling $8.6 million, primarily HIV antiretroviral drugs, which have also expired due to changes in World Health Organization recommended treatment guidelines was also raised.
Ugandan authorities expect the total losses from expired COVID-19 vaccines to surpass $78m by the end of 2024. Some 59 per cent of the eligible population in Uganda is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the official figures
In 2021, over 40 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines stored in government facilities across East Africa were at risk of expiry according to a media report by the East African
