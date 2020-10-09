World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The World Food Programme has won the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020, the Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

David Beasley, the Executive director of the World Food Programme, reacted from Niger.

"This is the first time in my life I've been speechless," Beasley said.

"This is unbelievable! Talk about the most exciting point in time in your life - the Nobel Peace Prize and it's because of the WFP family."

"They're out there in the most difficult, complex places in the world where there's war, conflict climate extremes - it doesn't matter, they're out there and they deserve this award. Wow, wow, wow. I can't believe it."

The United Nations organisation has been honored for its efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity around the globe.

The award was also a call addressed the international community for adequate funding to the UN agency so that it can ensure people are not starving, the Nobel Committee said.

Last year, the World Food Programme provided assistance to almost 100 million people in 88 countries.