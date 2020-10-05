Jimmy Butler Brings the Miami Heat to Lakers Game

Someone who is not having the best last few days is LeBron James as The Los Angeles Lakers star was definitely hoping to bury Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat in game 3 of the NBA final.

Still deprived of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, the Florida franchise has nevertheless woken up with its best player. Jimmy Butler who scored a resounding triple-double with a game stat of 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

The Heat's winger, clearly on cloud 9, enabled Miami to win 115-104 and stay alive in this series.

Wednesday will see the fourth game which will also be an intense decisive match for both teams in the season.