Mauritanian Actor Leads in the Suspenseful Thriller ‘Black Box’

Spooky Black Excellence

Mamoudou Athie plays the leading role in 'Black Box' — the latest thriller from Blumhouse, the production company behind the blood-chilling movies 'Paranormal Activity' and 'Get Out.'

The Mauritanian actor plays a father who lost both his wife and his memory in a car accident — only to be the subject or heinous experiments led by a questionable doctor portrayed by legendary Phylicia Rashad everybody’s favourite TV mother from the iconic 'Cosby Show.'

Athie shares the highlights of his experiences working on this film project, "The more you work, the better you get and the more experience you gain. Especially if you work with good people like Phylicia Rashad. Good people is an understatement when you work with such brilliant people as Madame Rashad and Emmanuel. It can only be a blessing for your creativity and learning. It certainly has been for me."

Lights, Camera, Pandemic!

As the project was filmed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, extra sanitary precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of production staff and hired talent.

Athie reflects on the approach to filming in these unprecedented times, "The advantage of big productions is that they have the means to carry out their projects. We were in a bubble where we were all safe. It was much safer than when I lived in Los Angeles. We were being tested three times a week, which is quite incredible. We wore protective masks on the set. It was reassuring. It couldn't have gone better."

Now Available for Streaming

Directed by the Ghanaian-born Texan Emmanuel Osei Kuffour Jr, 'Black Box' is already available for viewing on various streaming platforms.