Sierra Leone bans ex-leader Koroma from travel over corruption

Sierra Leone
Former Sierra Leonian president Ernest Bai Koroma has been banned from leaving the country.
A probe instituted by his successor Julius Maada Bio has accused Koroma and several other officials of his government of corruption.
Koroma was president was president from 2008 to 2017.
