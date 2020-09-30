Welcome to Africanews

Sierra Leone bans ex-leader Koroma from travel over corruption

  -  
REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP2008
By Rédaction Africanews

Sierra Leone

Former Sierra Leonian president Ernest Bai Koroma has been banned from leaving the country.

A probe instituted by his successor Julius Maada Bio has accused Koroma and several other officials of his government of corruption.

Koroma was president was president from 2008 to 2017.

Watch our report:

