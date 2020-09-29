Who is Togo's first female Prime Minister Victoire Tomegah Dogbé?

Togo made history this week by appointing its first female prime minister.

Victoire Tomegah Dogbé, 60, was named on Monday and immediately set to work to form a new government.

She is well known in political circles and has held various ministerial positions. She has been a development minister and chief of staff of the president’s office.

Her appointment promises to be a major step forward for the West African nation.

Marthe FARE-Activist for women's rights

"The message is clear more and more women if they are competent and deserve their place, they are promoted," activist Marthe Fare told Africanews.

"This is what we want to say to the generations... that anything is possible and that women are no longer being left behind for certain positions. "

The change in Togo’s government had been expected since President Gnassingbe won re-election in March, extending his 15-year rule.

Nevertheless, the newspapers had a field day with the historic appointment.

"This unprecedented appointment also did not fail to get a reaction from the Togolese press. Look at this newspaper, Union pour la Patrie, which reports on the nomination of Victoire Tomegah Dogbé," said Africanews Togo correspondent Serge Koffi.

"Another daily speaks about this historic appointment Togo-Presse recounts the challenges that await the new prime minister."