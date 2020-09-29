The Voice Of Young Radio Presenters From The Hospital [INSPIRE AFRICA]

On this episode, we go to South Africa where a team of youth reporters and presenters are creating entertaining and informative programming on a daily basis.

And with the demand for home delivery of food growing in the country, we meet with Leon Qwabe creator of the Order Kasi, a digital service that is helping to meet this demand for township residents in Capetown.

Plus later on the show, a chat with the 20 year Usman Dalhatu Bello. The Nigerian teen stepping up to the plate to create a simple E ventilator at a desperate time for his country.