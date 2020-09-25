Sudan begins cleaning up after devastating floods

Nearly 830,000 people have been affected by the devastating floods in Sudan, the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs said on Thursday, even though flood waters have been receding in recent days.

Most of the damage is found in Khartoum, North Darfur, West Darfur, Blue Nile and Sennar regions of Sudan.

Figures from the Sudanese Civil Defense say 124 people died and 54 were injured in the floods. In mid-September, the country's leaders declared a state of emergency and appealed for international assistance to deal with the disaster.

According to the United Nations, the torrential rains are increasing the risk of disease and hampering efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The African nation through which the Nile river flows is in the middle of its rainy season, which lasts from June to October.