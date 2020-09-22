Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Africa to Host Road World Championships in 2025

Road World Championships 2025 to be hosted in Africa   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Kizzi Asala

with AP

Cycling

Africa is where the next Road World Championships will be held in 2025, as announced by the Switzerland-based world governing body for sports cycling competitive events, The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

This will be the first time as Africa will be the final continent to host the championships and the UCI hopes the event will consequently solidify the sport — which consists of gender-neutral cycling road races for all ages, in African countries.

Two African cities, Tangier (Morocco) and Kigali (Rwanda) — who have already sent in paid registration bids for the spot, are going head to head for the hosting privilege.

However, the final decision which was initially scheduled to be taken earlier will now be made in 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic prevented UCI officials from visiting both countries.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..