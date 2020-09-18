COVID-19: The latest in Africa

Africa is seeing an average fall of 10% in new COVID-19 cases. But situations on the ground vary widely.

South Africa has reported the continent's highest number of cases and deaths, and the world's seventh highest number of cases.

Hospital admissions have started to slow down, but the number of deaths is yet to follow the same rate.

With almost 650,000 cases, the country is far ahead of Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Algeria, all of which have reported between 100,000 and 50,000 COVID patients.

Cases have declined in Algeria and Egypt over the past month but in some countries, numbers are still rising.

Over the last week, Morocco reported the highest number of new cases on the continent, more than South Africa and Ethiopia.

The situation is also deterioating fast in Libya, according to the World Health Organisation.

Testing capacity can affect numbers. In Kenya, cases have been dropping for three weeks after the country decided to focus its testing on high-risk groups