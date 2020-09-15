Sudan's Bashir trial adjourned to September 22

The trial of Sudan's toppled strongman Omar al-Bashir over his role in the 1989 military coup that brought him to power was adjourned to September 22, the judge said on Tuesday.

The judge said the hearing was "procedural" and that requests were being considered to change the packed courtroom to meet coronavirus measures.

The short-lived trial was broadcast on Sudan TV. Bashir was on trial with 27 other defendants, who could face the death penalty.

Bashir seized power following an Islamist-backed military coup in 1989.

He stayed in power for 30 years before being overthrown on April 11, 2019 after several months of youth-led street demonstrations.

Bashir is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.

The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict since 2003.

Sudan's transitional government has agreed that Bashir would face the ICC.

However, an August 31 peace deal with rebel groups includes the commitment to set up a special court for crimes in Darfur, and that Bashir should also stand trial before that.