PDCI’s Henri Bédié Inaugurated into Presidential Race

Jovial commotion on the streets of Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire as supporters celebrated on Saturday the presidential candidate nomination inauguration of former head of state Henri Konan Bédié by his political party — and the main national opposition movement, Democratic Party of Cote d’Ivoire - African Democratic Rally (PDCI-RDA).

The 86 year old politician had already filed his candidacy bid for the upcoming October elections back in August. A controversial move as many within the nation speculated about his eligibility to run.

Several other candidates in the running have also been subjected to similar contestations by both the general public and the Independent Electoral Court, depending.

Namely the current Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, who has been in power since 2011, and is currently seeking a third term - a decision that some citizens see as unconstitutional.

Former president Laurent Gbagbo and rebel leader Guillaume Soro — both in exile in Europe with their presidential candidacy bids being filed on their behalf by way of their supporters within a loophole which grants others to do so in place of those not physically present and in spite of the ICC initially proclaiming that no person convicted of a crime stripping them of their civil rights could be in the running.

Pascal Affi N'Guessan - also in the race, will see a second go-around against Ouattara, losing to him after amassing only 9.29% of the votes in the 2015 presidential elections — which were marked by widespread violence and fraud.

And the former foreign minister, Marcel Amon Tanoh, a dissident presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The Constitutional Council must decide on the validity of the candidatures by 16 September.

With these potential candidates — and several others, all in the running to be the next President of Ivory Coast, the upcoming elections on October 31, promise to be a very intense event.