Senegal universities start to reopen with coronavirus restrictions

Senegal's universities began reopening their doors on Tuesday after being closed for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the county's largest university, Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar, the 78,000 students were split into three groups.

Some will attend classes in person on rotation with others who will do online classes.

Senegal has eight universities but other institutions will open later in the week.

They must now adhere to COVID-19 safety rules, which include social distancing measures.

There have been over 13,500 coronavirus cases in the country with more than 250 deaths, according to data from The World Health Organization.