Kenya: tribe's circumcision ritual maintained amid pandemic

Among the Bukusu, of the Luhya tribe in western Kenya, teenage boys become men during celebrations that last several days, and during which they are circumcised.

Despite the dangers associated with COVID-19, the Bukusu have decided to keep their tradition alive and maintain the ceremony this year.

"We know this year there is corona," Peter Kadenge, a traditional circumciser, explained.

"The President of Kenya Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta has already opened churches and other areas, so we have decided that no child will sleep without having been circumcised."

"We have to circumcise the children according to our Bukusu tradition."

The celebration will take place, despite government advice to avoid large gatherings.

Boys must dance to show their bravery and attend rituals including the sacrifice of a cow, the blood of which will welcome them into manhood.