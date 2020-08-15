Egypt: Five injured in downtown Cairo building collapse

A listed building in the centre of Egypt's capital partially collapsed injuring five people Saturday,

Authorities who rushed to the building on Kasr al-Nile street, near the iconic Tahrir Square, tended to 14 people including passersby and transported five to hospitals.

An investigation has been launched to assess the cause of the sudden collapse of the heritage-listed building, Cairo's governorate said on its Facebook page. More information from its page say the damaged four-storey property housed several stores and two residential apartments.

Building collapses in Egypt are not new in Egypt.

Downtown Cairo boasts buildings that are nearly 200 years old, blending Islamic and European motifs, neo-classical columns and ornate decorations.

Many UNESCO-listed sites have fallen into disrepair and ruin in Egypt's drive for urban renewal.