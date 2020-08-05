UNESCO to revive Mali's conflict-hit Bandiagara site

UNESCO
UNESCO pledges to help restore the world heritage site of Bandiagara, partly destroyed by the conflict raging in central Mali.
The Malian security crisis, fuelled by jihadist groups and inter-community tensions, has led to the destruction of nearly 30 villages, classified as a World Heritage site, in the Mopti region.
The UNESCO project, financed to the tune of one million dollars through the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH). to renovate "housing, granaries and sites devoted to traditional culture," the organization said in a statement.
01:17
Mali PM Appeals to Opposition
Go to video
Use of deadly force condemned in Mali unrest [Morning Call]
07:03
Can Mali's IBK solve his country's worsening security situation? [Morning Call]
02:27
Somalia, UNESCO sign education and heritage support deal
Go to video
Mali: President Keita takes to dialogue with jihadists [Morning Call]
Go to video
Five Malian soldiers killed in attack near Mauritanian border