Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business Africa

business-africa

Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship in Africa [Business Africa]

Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship in Africa [Business Africa]
By Africanews

Business Africa

New challenge for cooperatives and micro finance, identified as effective in the economic recovery of the agricultural sector in Africa.

While the world is still facing an economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperatives and micro-finance institutions have been identified as key in relaunching the agricultural green revolution. Initiatives in this direction are being promoted in several African countries.

Business Africa this week welcomes entrepreneur and business developer Mário Mendes. He is the brainchild of an initiative to create a cooperative platform to support small holder farmers.

He explains how his idea of a small holder farmers’ cooperative will revolutionize agriculture in Angola, particularly in the fisheries sector.

up next

From the same country

View more

up next

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..