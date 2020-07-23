Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship in Africa [Business Africa]

New challenge for cooperatives and micro finance, identified as effective in the economic recovery of the agricultural sector in Africa.

While the world is still facing an economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperatives and micro-finance institutions have been identified as key in relaunching the agricultural green revolution. Initiatives in this direction are being promoted in several African countries.

Business Africa this week welcomes entrepreneur and business developer Mário Mendes. He is the brainchild of an initiative to create a cooperative platform to support small holder farmers.

He explains how his idea of a small holder farmers’ cooperative will revolutionize agriculture in Angola, particularly in the fisheries sector.