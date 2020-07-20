Rwanda's Kagame celebrates officially becoming a grandparent

Rwandan president Paul Kagame took to Twitter to celebrate news of the birth of his first grandchild. “First time is even more exciting!” Kagame tweeted.

Without disclosing the gender of the newborn, Kagame disclosed that the baby was born on Sunday, July 19. “Since yesterday we are very happily and ‘officially’ grand parents,” referring to himself and his wife Jeanette, who retweeted Kagame’s announcements.

Kagame added: “Congratulations A&B!! What a joy!?” A&B referring to daughter Ange and her husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma. The couple got married in July 2019.

Reports at the time of the marriage indicated that Bertrand, a graduate from the London School Economics was an urban planner. Ange, born in Brussels in 1993, is a political science graduate from Smith College, Massachusetts.

The Kagames have four children – three sons and a daughter. The first child, Ivan Kagame was recently appointed to the board of a key government body – the Rwanda Development Board, RDB.