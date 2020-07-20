Rwanda's Kagame celebrates officially becoming a grandparent

Rwanda
Rwandan president Paul Kagame took to Twitter to celebrate news of the birth of his first grandchild. “First time is even more exciting!” Kagame tweeted.
Without disclosing the gender of the newborn, Kagame disclosed that the baby was born on Sunday, July 19. “Since yesterday we are very happily and ‘officially’ grand parents,” referring to himself and his wife Jeanette, who retweeted Kagame’s announcements.
Kagame added: “Congratulations A&B!! What a joy!?” A&B referring to daughter Ange and her husband Bertrand Ndengeyingoma. The couple got married in July 2019.
Reports at the time of the marriage indicated that Bertrand, a graduate from the London School Economics was an urban planner. Ange, born in Brussels in 1993, is a political science graduate from Smith College, Massachusetts.
The Kagames have four children – three sons and a daughter. The first child, Ivan Kagame was recently appointed to the board of a key government body – the Rwanda Development Board, RDB.
00:58
Zambia rejects reports linking president to top Rwandan rebel
01:05
Kenya cancels 2020 school year, classes to resume next year
01:36
More pupils return to school in South Africa
01:07
Lesotho ex-First Lady gets bail in murder trial
01:00
Lesotho's former first lady back in custody over murder of rival
Go to video
Rwandan genocide suspect denies charges