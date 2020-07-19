Africa COVID-19 stats: 702,663 cases; 14,956 deaths; 367,652 recoveries

There are now more than over 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 19 at 9:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 702,663

Active cases = 320,055

Recoveries = 367,652

Number of deaths = 14,956

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 22,549

Angola – 687

Benin – 1,602

Botswana – 522

Burkina Faso – 1,047

Burundi – 310

Cameroon – 16,157

Cape Verde – 2,014

Central African Republic – 4,485

Chad – 889

Comoros – 328

Congo-Brazzaville – 2,633

DR Congo – 8,324

Djibouti – 5,003

Egypt – 87,172

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 251

Eswatini – 1,729

Ethiopia – 9,147

Gabon – 6,315

(The) Gambia – 93

Ghana – 27,060

Guinea – 6,491

Guinea-Bissau – 1,949

Ivory Coast – 13,912

Kenya – 12,750

Lesotho – 359

Liberia – 1,088

Libya – 1,791

Madagascar – 6,849

Malawi – 2,810

Mali – 2,472

Mauritania – 5,813

Mauritius – 343

Morocco – 17,015

Mozambique – 1,435

Namibia – 1,203

Niger – 1,104

Nigeria- 36,107

Rwanda – 1,539

Sao Tome and Principe – 743

Senegal – 8,669

Seychelles – 108

Sierra Leone – 1,701

Somalia – 3,111

South Africa – 350,879

South Sudan – 2,191

Sudan – 10,682

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 774

Tunisia – 1,348

Uganda – 1,062

Zambia – 2,980

Zimbabwe – 1,478

