MANDELA DAY: Xenophobia not what Madiba stood for [Morning Call]

The international Nelson Mandela Day this year is under the theme “Acting to bring about change”. Among the things Nelson Mandela stood for was pan-Africanism. He reminded us that, “as long as gross poverty, injustice and gross inequalities persist in our world, none of us will have real rest”.

With economic hardship in South Africa, a home to many has in the recent past become a bred for xenophobia. The most recent involving a diplomatic spat with Nigeria, another economic giant in Africa.

We take a look at the impacts of this on the two nations with Monday Ubani Legal practitioner and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association Lagos.