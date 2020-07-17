Welcome to Africanews

MANDELA DAY: Xenophobia not what Madiba stood for [Morning Call]

By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

The Morning Call

The international Nelson Mandela Day this year is under the theme “Acting to bring about change”. Among the things Nelson Mandela stood for was pan-Africanism. He reminded us that, “as long as gross poverty, injustice and gross inequalities persist in our world, none of us will have real rest”.

With economic hardship in South Africa, a home to many has in the recent past become a bred for xenophobia. The most recent involving a diplomatic spat with Nigeria, another economic giant in Africa.

We take a look at the impacts of this on the two nations with Monday Ubani Legal practitioner and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association Lagos.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

