Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

A borderless conflict ongoing in the sahel- ICRC

A borderless conflict ongoing in the sahel- ICRC
By Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Escalating violence is preventing entire communities of herders and farmers in the Sahel region from accessing land or pasture, thereby causing them to lose their main source of income and further worsening conditions in a region the International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC calls a “theater of a borderless conflict”.

When the outbreak of COVID-19 led to a global ceasefire, the fighting in the Sahel region continued unabated. In the Liptako Gourma region, which straddles Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the security situation and humanitarian crisis have deteriorated significantly in recent months. The front lines are constantly changing, which means people are always on the move in search of safety.

But conflict is not the only danger they face. Climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are also affecting the lives of millions. The ICRC is now underlining the urgent need to help those people whose situation has become desperate particularly during this covid 19 times, and to create a space that is conducive to development.

Patrick Youssef, is the groups regional director for Africa and is with us on the programme.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..