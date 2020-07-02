Concerns over Zimbabwe stock exchange suspension [Business Africa]

The suspension of Zimbabwe stock exchange and mobile phone trading by the government has drawn much criticism.

Economists think that this decision will create uncertainty and negatively affect investor confidence.

It should be noted that the suspension measure has been taken in an attempt to protect the local currency.

COVID -19: women economically impacted

The coronavirus pandemic, which affects men and women differently, accentuates gender inequalities.

Global bodies like the World Bank are emphasizing the impact of COVID-19 being greater for women. Job losses, lower living standards, and increased domestic work… more than half could become unemployed this year, according to the International Labour Organization.