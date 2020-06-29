Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Women occupy 30% of Burundi's new cabinet

Women occupy 30% of Burundi's new cabinet
By Africanews

Burundi

Women make up over thirty percent of Burundi’s new cabinet according to a government release issued over the weekend.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a decree nominated a sixteen-member cabinet to help run government business. The cabinet is also inclusive of the Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni and Vice President Prosper Bazombanza.

Portfolios handed to women include Justice, Labour, Tourism and Communication. Ex-president Nkurunziza’s last health minister, Thadee Ndikumana, also maintains her ministerial portfolio.

The women in Ndayishimiye’s cabinet

Minister of Health: Thaddée Ndikumana
Minister of Justice: Madame Jeanine Nibizi
Minister of Public Service, Labor and Employment: Madame Domine Banyankimbona
Minister of Commerce, Transport, Industry and Tourism: Hon. Immaculate Ndabaneze
Minister of National Solidarity, Social Affairs, Human Rights and Gender: Madame Immelde Sabushimike
Minister of Communication, Information Technologies and Media: Mrs. Marie Chantal Nijimbere

Sanctioned figures listed, tasks ahead

A former police chief Gervais Ndirakobuca – now minister for interior and security – and PM Bunyoni are currently under US and EU sanctions for their roles in repression and rights violations in 2015.

The task ahead of the cabinet includes turning around the country’s economy, security and resetting Burundi’s relations with its neighbours and in the East Africa region at large.

Another significant appointment is the Foreign Affairs post which was handed to the country’s top diplomat to the UN Albert Shingiro.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..