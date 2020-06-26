Africa virus stats: 347,836 cases; 9,070 deaths; 166,074 recoveries

There are now more than over 340,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 26 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 347,836

Active cases = 172,692

Recoveries = 166,074

Number of deaths = 9,070

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 12,445

Angola – 212

Benin – 1,017

Botswana – 92

Burkina Faso – 934

Burundi – 144

Cameroon – 12,592

Cape Verde – 1,003

Central African Republic – 3,244

Chad – 863

Comoros – 272

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,411

Djibouti – 4,635

Egypt – 61,130

Equatorial Guinea – 2,001

Eritrea – 144

Eswatini – 706

Ethiopia – 5,175

Gabon – 5,087

(The) Gambia – 43

Ghana – 15,473

Guinea – 5,174

Guinea-Bissau – 1,556

Ivory Coast – 8,334

Kenya – 5,384

Lesotho – 17

Liberia – 681

Libya – 698

Madagascar – 1,829

Malawi – 960

Mali – 2,039

Mauritania – 3,739

Mauritius – 341

Morocco – 11,338

Mozambique – 788

Namibia – 102

Niger – 1,056

Nigeria- 22,614

Rwanda – 850

Sao Tome and Principe – 711

Senegal – 6,233

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,354

Somalia – 2,878

South Africa – 118,375

South Sudan – 1,942

Sudan – 8,984

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 588

Tunisia – 1,162

Uganda – 821

Zambia – 1,497

Zimbabwe – 551

SUGGESTED

READING