Sub-Saharan Africa growth to fall [Business Africa]

Business Africa
The World Bank has said a significant post-COVID recession looms in sub-Saharan Africa.
From the 1.6% rate previously announced by the IMF, the continent will experience a further contraction in its gross domestic product by 2.8%, according to the latest World Bank report.
It is a consequence of the coronavirus, which the body says will push millions of people into extreme poverty.
AfDB grants $13.55 million to CEMAC, DRC
And to support CEMAC economies that are suffering from the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, the African Development Bank has announced funding of more than 13 million dollars, that will be distributed differently depending on emergencies identified.
The amounts allocated will be directed mainly towards the management and improvement of health systems.
Go to video
Africa's top virus deaths: Ex-Nigerian governor dies
Go to video
Coronavirus in Africa: 335,791 cases; 8,856 deaths; 160,829 recoveries
Go to video
Locally global pilgrims: COVID-19 forces remodeling of 2020 Hajj
Go to video
Africa's most impacted countries: South Africa hits 100,000 mark
01:29
COVID-19's hydra challenges to 'burdened' South Sudan
Go to video
Africa's coronavirus cases pass 300,000 with 8,100+ deaths