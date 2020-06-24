Coronavirus in Africa: 324,559 cases; 8,621 deaths; 154,386 recoveries

There are now more than over 300,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 24 at 7:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 324,559

Active cases = 161,552

Recoveries = 154,386

Number of deaths = 8,621

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 12,076

Angola – 189

Benin – 850

Botswana – 89

Burkina Faso – 919

Burundi – 144

Cameroon – 12,270

Cape Verde – 982

Central African Republic – 3,051

Chad – 860

Comoros – 265

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,087

DR Congo – 6,027

Djibouti – 4,617

Egypt – 58,141

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 143

Eswatini – 674

Ethiopia – 4,848

Gabon – 4,849

(The) Gambia – 42

Ghana – 14,568

Guinea – 5,040

Guinea-Bissau – 1,556

Ivory Coast – 7,904

Kenya – 4,952

Lesotho – 17

Liberia – 655

Libya – 639

Madagascar – 1,724

Malawi – 803

Mali – 1,978

Mauritania – 3,292

Mauritius – 340

Morocco – 10,344

Mozambique – 757

Namibia – 72

Niger – 1,051

Nigeria- 21,371

Rwanda – 798

Sao Tome and Principe – 707

Senegal – 6,034

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,347

Somalia – 2,835

South Africa – 106,108

South Sudan – 1,930

Sudan – 8,889

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 576

Tunisia – 1,159

Uganda – 797

Zambia – 1,477

Zimbabwe – 525

