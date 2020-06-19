Welcome to Africanews

Egypt prioritizes hygiene amid plans to welcome foreign tourists

By Africanews

Egypt

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities says that the country is “laying the groundwork for tourists” to find the country in tiptop hygienic state as Egypt gears up to welcome back tourists.

Tourists have been kept away by the coronavirus pandemic. The African country has since March halted air traffic and closed archaeological sites, museums and hotels to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Minister Khaled al-Anani told the media: “We are waiting for our curve (of contaminations) to stabilise, but again these figures are very low compared to the countries in the region and the world as a whole.”

Anani said they are trying to put the destinations in top shape and in exemplary sanitary conditions. He also added that some hotels will not be allowed to resume operation until they have fulfilled all the conditions.”

“We are not in a hurry, all we want is to make sure that tourists face no problems when we open up.This sector has been completely halted until mid-May when we have decided to resume domestic tourism with a capacity of 25% which was increased on June 1st to 50%.”

Hotels have ramped up hygiene, iconic archaeological sites have been sanitized and beaches cleaned up, as the North African country gears up to welcome back tourists.

  • Confirmed cases = 50,437
  • Number of deaths = 1,938
  • Recoveries = 13,528
  • Active cases = 34,971

John Hopkins Uni stats valid as of June 18, 2020

