Relief to prisons in the Central African Republic as Covid-19 kits arrive

As part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19, Ngaragba prison received on Friday June 12, a batch of protective and hygiene materials and equipment, for the benefit of detainees and staff, from MINUSCA and UNDP.

“We are very happy to receive this donation. This disease has no borders. Prisoners and prison staff can also contract it. Prisoners can die from COVID19. He spares no one. We are very pleased with the gesture of our partners,” said Joël Hubert Yandome, manager of the Ngaragba prison.

This kit aims to put in place protective devices to combat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus within prisons in the Central African Republic and to support the prison administration in the fight against the spread of COVID19.”

This is only a first batch, all the Central African prisons, the 12 functional prisons, will benefit from a batch of support with various materials and equipment as well as hygiene kits”, specified Leila Ben Othman, from the Prison Affairs Unit of the MINUSCA.

This USD 120,000 donation consists of protective gloves, sprayers, masks, infrared thermometers, jumps, soap, bleach, hand sanitizer, and gowns.