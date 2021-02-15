Welcome to Africanews

17 African nations listed on UK 'red list' countries

Nurse conducts Covid test in South Africa   -  
By Michael Oduor

The UK has issued new travel measures to visitors from 17 African nations intending to travel to the island. Travelers will need to quarantine for 10 days in government-approved hotels and will have to pay for themselves during their stay. Travelers will foot a bill not less than $100 per night.

The UK had previously banned the entry of passengers from 11 African countries including South Africa in a measure to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

The UK had issued a time frame of February 15 to begin restriction on travelers from areas they perceive as red zone.

From Today, arrivals in England from 33 countries will have to pay some €2,000 to self-isolate for 10 days in a pre-booked hotel room.

Breaking the rules could see people charged fines of up to €11,500 - or even face 10 years in prison, according to the UK government.

As with all other travelers, in addition to having a negative test performed 72 hours prior to arrival, these arrivals must also be tested on the second and eighth days of the quarantine.

Travelers have to pre-book on a government website, which has already been reported to have crashed a number of times.

The 17 Africa countries included in the red zone include:

• Angola

• Botswana

• Burundi

• Cape Verde

• DRC

• Eswatini

• Lesotho

• Malawi

• Mauritius

• Mozambique

• Namibia

• Rwanda

• Seychelles

• South Africa

• Tanzania

• Zambia

• Zimbabwe

