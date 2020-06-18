Coronavirus in Africa: 267,818 cases; 7,219 deaths; 123,054 recoveries

Africa
There are now more than over 260,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.
We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.
Major African stats: June 18 at 07:30 GMT:
- Confirmed cases = 267,818
- Number of deaths = 7,219
- Recoveries = 123,054
- Active cases = 137,545
Countries in alphabetical order
- Algeria – 11,268
- Angola – 155
- Benin – 572
- Botswana – 79
- Burkina Faso – 899
- Burundi – 104
- Cameroon – 9,864
- Cape Verde – 792
- Central African Republic – 2,564
- Chad – 854
- Comoros – 197
- Congo-Brazzaville – 883
- DR Congo – 5,100
- Djibouti – 4,545
- Egypt – 49,219
- Equatorial Guinea – 1,664
- Eritrea – 131
- Eswatini – 563
- Ethiopia – 3,759
- Gabon – 4,229
- (The) Gambia – 34
- Ghana – 12,590
- Guinea – 4,668
- Guinea-Bissau – 1,492
- Ivory Coast – 6,063
- Kenya – 4,044
- Lesotho – 4
- Liberia – 516
- Libya – 500
- Madagascar – 1,378
- Malawi – 572
- Mali – 1,890
- Mauritania – 2,223
- Mauritius – 337
- Morocco – 8,997
- Mozambique – 651
- Namibia – 36
- Niger – 1,020
- Nigeria – 17,735
- Rwanda – 639
- Sao Tome and Principe – 683
- Senegal – 5,369
- Seychelles – 11
- Sierra Leone – 1,249
- Somalia – 2,696
- South Africa – 80,412
- South Sudan – 1,813
- Sudan – 8,020
- Tanzania – 509
- Togo – 544
- Tunisia – 1,128
- Uganda – 732
- Zambia – 1,412
- Zimbabwe – 401
01:51
Gabon: Illicit bars pop up amid Covid-19
Go to video
Lagos coronavirus: 7,461 cases; freeze on reopening churches, mosques
Go to video
Life-saving drug proves effective in treating Covid-19 patients
01:43
Cape Town school installs DIY screens to prevent virus spread
Go to video
Tanzania coronavirus: prez orders reopening of all schools on June 29
Go to video
Lagos judge’s flight flew Nigerian musician to illegal Abuja concert