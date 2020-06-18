Coronavirus in Africa: 267,818 cases; 7,219 deaths; 123,054 recoveries

There are now more than over 260,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: June 18 at 07:30 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 267,818

Number of deaths = 7,219

Recoveries = 123,054

Active cases = 137,545

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 11,268

Angola – 155

Benin – 572

Botswana – 79

Burkina Faso – 899

Burundi – 104

Cameroon – 9,864

Cape Verde – 792

Central African Republic – 2,564

Chad – 854

Comoros – 197

Congo-Brazzaville – 883

DR Congo – 5,100

Djibouti – 4,545

Egypt – 49,219

Equatorial Guinea – 1,664

Eritrea – 131

Eswatini – 563

Ethiopia – 3,759

Gabon – 4,229

(The) Gambia – 34

Ghana – 12,590

Guinea – 4,668

Guinea-Bissau – 1,492

Ivory Coast – 6,063

Kenya – 4,044

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 516

Libya – 500

Madagascar – 1,378

Malawi – 572

Mali – 1,890

Mauritania – 2,223

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,997

Mozambique – 651

Namibia – 36

Niger – 1,020

Nigeria – 17,735

Rwanda – 639

Sao Tome and Principe – 683

Senegal – 5,369

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,249

Somalia – 2,696

South Africa – 80,412

South Sudan – 1,813

Sudan – 8,020

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 544

Tunisia – 1,128

Uganda – 732

Zambia – 1,412

Zimbabwe – 401

