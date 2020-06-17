Lagos coronavirus: 7,461 cases; freeze on reopening churches, mosques

Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos is at the center of the country’s coronavirus combat. Lagos has the highest number of confirmed cases (as at April 4) and the state government has continued to roll out multiple measures to deal with the disease.

Lagos has in the past weeks suspended schools across the state – be they public or private, 70% of state government workers were asked to stay at home last week with the most recent move being a week’s closure of shops and markets.

The state, with a population of over 20 million, has also been a major beneficiary of coronavirus intervention funds. Governor BabaJide Sanwo-Olu late last week announced a stimulus package to benefit poor people.

June 17: 7,461 cases; u-turn over reopening places of worship

The state government has announced an indefinite suspension of plans to reopen places of worship – mosques and churches – this weekend. A decision premised on the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The national case load has passed 17,000 cases, Lagos State accounts for 7,461 of the total.

A federal lockdown was imposed on the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States in March, but authorities planned two weeks ago to reopen places of worship and hospitality outlets as part of a gradual lifting of restrictions.

Testing has increased to almost 100,000 samples, NCDC records say. A paltry sum compared to South Africa’s over 1.1 million tests till date.

Confirmed cases = 17,148

Active cases = 11,070

Recoveries = 5,623

Deaths = 455

John Hopkins Uni stats valid as of close of day June 16, 2020

May 22: 3,093 cases, private treatment being considered

Lagos state government says anti-malaria drug, chloroquine, will soon be used in trials to measure its efficacy against coronavirus.

In a briefing on Thursday Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi disclosed that healthcare workers and people close to infected persons will be the main targets. The would be either given chloroquine or a placebo.

A second trial is to be launched in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). Officials say results should be known within two months. Lagos has so far carried out 16,000 tests with 3093 confirmed cases as of May 21. The target is to scale up to 1,000 tests per day.

Lagos had as of May 21 spent an estimated 640 million naira ($4.2 million) on the pandemic. The state benefited from huge donations from corporate entities headquartered in the commercial hub.

Akin Abayomi also said the government was considering home-based isolation and treatment partly because some patients were refusing to be held in public treatment centers. Analysts have also warned the bed spaces could soon run out with the rate of increase in cases in the state.

Total cases = 3,093

Recoveries = 649

Deaths = 42

Lagos Stats as of May 21: Data by Lagos State Health Ministry and NCDC

May 19: 2,755 cases, patient delivers twins

A COVID-19 patient in Lagos successfully delivered twins, commissioner of health Akin Abayomi disclosed via Twitter. The delivery took place at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

The mother, 22 years lady tested positive to COVID-19 and was admitted for treatment and necessary observations for the last stage of pregnancy. The delivery was through Caesarean section. It is the fourth such procedure by the medical team.

The twins – (boy and girl) – 3.25kg and 3.2kg respectively as well as their mother are doing well according to a statement by LUTH.

Total cases = 2,755

Recoveries = 623

Deaths = 38

Lagos Stats as of May 19: Data by Lagos State Health Ministry and NCDC

May 15: 2,278 cases; patient delivers

Authorities at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH; Idi Araba, reported that a patient on treatment had successfully delivered a baby after going through medical procedure.

In a statement confirming the development on Friday, LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo said the mother and son were doing well.

He said, “LUTH delivers third patient (33-year-old) with COVID-19 of a baby boy. A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered another woman with COVID-19 of a baby boy (3kg).

“The baby was delivered via a caesarean section on Thursday, 14th May 2020. The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”

This is the third time a patient has successfully delivered at the facility, a 37-year-old mother also gave birth on May 9. Whiles on April 27, 40-year-old patient also delivered a baby girl, bringing the number of births at isolation centres to three.

Cameroon and Uganda have reported similar instances months back when mothers in treatment centers delivered whiles undergoing treatment.

Total confirmed cases = 2278

Total recoveries = 528

Total deaths = 33

Active cases = 1478

Figures from LSMOH, NCDC, valid as of close of day May 15, 2020

May 12: Cases pass 2,000, 98 year-old discharged

Lagos State discharged 26 patients on Wednesday and among them was a 98-year-old woman, the oldest COVID-19 patient in the state.

The announcement was contained in a tweet by governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday night.

“Today, we discharged a 98 year old woman, our oldest #COVID19 patient in Lagos.

“She joined 25 others; 13 males and 12 females, discharged from our isolation centres after testing negative for #COVID19, bringing the total of our successfully managed and discharged patients to 528,” the tweet read.

In Nigeria, two negative results are required for a patient to be discharged even though the NCDC has directed that even one negative result should lead to discharge.

Lagos Stats as of May 12: Data by Lagos State Health Ministry and NCDC

Total cases = 2,041

Recoveries = 558

Deaths = 33

Nigeria’s COVID-19 stats as of May 13, 2020_

Total confirmed cases = 4,971 (new cases = 184)

Total recoveries = 1,070

Total deaths = 164

Active cases = 3,737

May 13: 1990 cases, governor warns of imminent lockdown

“We are in very very difficult times, these are no small moments for anyone, these are very very difficult times for all of us. In my last address to the state, i did mention that we are monitoring this ease unlocking that we have given to the state.

“We are tracking how people are coplying, and I want to reiterate again that in the next level of days if we do not see the level of compliance that we expect to see, we will be left with no option than to clamp the system again,” these are the words of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the swearing in ceremony of High Court judges in Lagos. He stressed that there was a delicate balance between preserving security and the lives of people. He tasked Lagosians to play their part by respecting all necessary regulations put in place.

The last lockdown on Lagos was imposed by the federal government after a spike in cases across the state. The Federal Capital Territory and Ogun state were also affected. A number of states have since imposed lockdowns and curfews to curb spread of the virus.

Lagos Stats as of May 12: Data by Lagos State Health Ministry and NCDC

Total cases = 1990

Recoveries = 502

Deaths = 34

Two patients have been evacuated and 16 others transferred

Meanwhile, the state government continues to issue guidelines for different sectors of the economy amid the eased lockdown. A number of hospitality outlets that flouted regulations were also closed down.

Police this week reported the arrest of 1,400 people in just a week for flouting measures to stop the spread of coronavirus after the lifting of a lockdown.

The measures include a night-time curfew from 20:00 to 06:00 local time, mandatory wearing of face masks in public and a ban on inter-state travel.

Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu said that 820 people had been arrested for violating the curfew and about 130 people had been arrested for not wearing face masks.

April 8: Court orders quarantine for joggers plus community service

A Magistrate Court in Lagos has sentenced over 30 lockdown flouters to fourteen-day quarantine and a month community service. Lagos is currently under a lockdown imposed by the federal government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The group of 34 persons were arrested on Wednesday whiles participating in fitness exercise along a major expressway. The Lagos State government has also banned gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The court subsequently convicted them on a charge of working out in a group larger that 20 persons. They are to be quarantined at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba or any government assigned facility, the ruling said.

Three of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge. As of April 8 midday GMT, Nigeria has confirmed 254 coronavirus cases, 130 of which were in Lagos. 44 patients have since been discharged while five deaths have been recorded.

A court earlier this week convicted a popular entertainment couple for holding a party in their home despite the Lagos lockdown. Popular actress Funke Akindele’s instagram post of the party triggered condemnation following which she was picked along with her husband.

Funke Akindele-Bello & AbdulRasheed Bello (JJC Skills) have been sentenced to:



- 2 weeks community service

- 100k fine

- 14 days isolation (place to be determined by LMOH)

- Educate people on need to comply with the rules.

April 6: Lagos discharges two patients

Lagos State, the epicenter of Nigeria’s COVID-19 combat reports the discharge of two patients after successful treatment. State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu posted the news on Twitter.

“I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community. We are full of appreciation to the front line health workers, working hard during this difficult time.

“Their successful strides in this war against #COVID19 brings us joy and hope. I therefore enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19,” he added.

As of April 6, Lagos accounted for 120 out of 232 confirmed cases. They also have 31 out of 35 discharged patients. Nigeria has 5 deaths this far.

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State



April 4: Lagos records first death, to create 1,000 bed spaces

Lagos State Commissioner of Health on Saturday disclosed that the first COVID-19 related death had been recorded in state.

Akin Abayomi disclosed via Twitter that the deceased was a 55-year-old Nigerian male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos two weeks ago. “He had a kidney transplant seven years ago and also diabetic,” Abayomi added.

“He was on strong immune suppression drugs for the kidney transplant. He was admitted on the night of April 2nd, 2020 on presumption of complications from the kidney transplant.

“He did not provide full account of his travel history or medical circumstances to the attending doctors in keeping with global trend and to enable guided treatment for COVID-19 related vulnerability due to severe underlying ill health.

He however demonstrated some signs of an upper respiratory chest infection. He later tested positive for COVID-19 but died early hours of April 3rd, 2020 from a cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace!” he added.

#COVID19Lagos Situation Report

I regret to announce the first #COVID19 related death in Lagos state.

The deceased was 55 year old Nigerian??; male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos 2 weeks ago.

Lagos State Government on Friday disclosed that it will create over 1000 bed spaces in six isolation centres within the next month in preparation for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state’s commissioner for heath, Akin Abayomi, in his daily briefing said all necessary measures were being put in place to handle an exponential increase in the spread of the virus.

He further explained that Lagos has adequate stock of personal protection equipment to manage the cases, noting that the Infectious Disease Hospital has 70% of its bed-space available.

The State has also commenced training of volunteer healthcare professionals who will be deployed to the newly established isolation centres to complement the efforts of the frontline health workers.

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria’s coronavirus cases. Of the over 210 cases recorded as of April 4, Lagos accounted for over 100. Twenty new cases reported on April 3 comprised: 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo.

April 1: Governor hails Lagosians

State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Lagosians for respecting the federal government imposed lockdown which started on Monday stressing that it was in the best interest of the populace.

He also thanked the security forces and the frontline medical staff for their dedication in supporting enforcement. He touched on the emergency food response measures which had been extended to over half-dozen local government areas.

“I would like to note the high level of our people’s compliance with this presidential directive. It has shown that we realise the enormity of the challenge that we are facing and the choice that we have made – fighting to stave off a massive attack of COVID-19.

“Our medical staff – exceptional men and women all – are doing their all to ensure that the patients do well, regain their health and return home to their families. We will be doing a lot to encourage them and lighten their burden by staying indoors.

“Those at the bottom of the economic ladder, the underprivileged and the most vulnerable among us, will not be left to fend for themselves at this difficult time, Our Relief Package, which will reach about 200,000 households in the first instance, has continued…

“Parts of the following local governments are being covered: Amuwo Odofin, Epe, Ikeja, Badagry, Ibeju – Lekki, Agege, Oshodi-Isolo, Apapa and Lagos Mainland. Others will soon be reached,” he stressed.

March 31: Lagos accounts for 61% of cases

Lagos state accounts for 61% of reported coronavirus cases across Africa’s most populous nation as of March 30. Nigeria’s diesease control outfit confirmed the case tally had reached 131.

Out of the number, 81 were in Lagos. The federal government on March 29 imposed a lockdown on Lagos and Ogun States as well as the federal capital territory, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Lagos continues to receive support from the private sector. The latest being 500 million naira donation by telecom giant Mike Adenuga. Adenuga also donated a billion naira to the federal government’s response.

March 30: Elumelu’s UBA redeems 1 billion naira donation

Pan-African banking entity, the UBA Group, on Monday redeemed a one billion naira donation to the Lagos State government. The amount was part of a $14 million dollar pledge by the bank to Nigeria’s coronavirus combat.

TUBA Group’s Managing Director, Kenneth Uzoka handed over the cheque to Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf of the group Chairman Tony Elumelu at the Lagos State government house.

An amount of one billion naira is also to be shared among remaining 35 states with 500 million for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Another billion will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for medical centers. An amount of 1.5 billion naira is also reserved for the bank’s overseas operations.

N1 billion to Lagos, Nigeria



N500 million to Abuja, Nigeria



N1 billion to the remaining 35 states in Nigeria



N1.5 billion to UBA’s presence countries in Africa



N1 billion for Medical Centres with equipment & supplies



“This is really an important intervention and it will go a long way to meet our needs now and in the future to ensure that Lagos continues to remain safe for business.

“We are indeed happy that the bank decided to make this very bold move to support the healthcare delivery system in Lagos and we sincerely appreciate the timely gesture,” the governor said after the ceremony.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub has been the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus headache accounting for more than half of the national tally which stood at 111 as at midday of March 30. Lagos, Osun state and Abuja have been put under a 14-day lockdown by federal government starting today.

…to ensure that Lagos continues to remain safe for business.



Ex-Lagos governor donates to state, NCDC

National leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has donated over half a million dollars to the coronavirus combat in the country.

Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor on Sunday pledged the sum of 200 million naira (about $522,000). He noted that the amount was to be split between the Lagos state government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He also outlined economic measures he believed government needed to undertake to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. March 29 is Tinubu’s birthday which has come to be associated with the Bola Tinubu colloquium, an annual event to celebrate the day. The current pandemic meant that it could not hold.

“Today, but for COVID-19 we would, as we have done for the last twelve years, have celebrated this day with the Bola Tinubu Colloquium. This year we could not but by God’s grace we will do so again,” he said in a tweet before announcing his pledge..

It has usually been attended by top government officials including the President, vice president, state governors and captains of industry from across the country.

Buhari imposes lockdown on Lagos State

The Federal Government on Sunday, March 29, imposed a lockdown on Lagos State as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The measure which also affects Ogun state and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, was announced by President Buhari in his first nationwide broadcast over the pandemic.

“Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.

“This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

“All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes. Travel to or from other states should be postponed. All businesses and offices within these locations should be fully closed during this period.

“The Governors of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Minister of the FCT have been notified. Furthermore, heads of security and intelligence agencies have also been briefed,” the president said in an address that touched on a range of issues around the pandemic.

Lagos State (Case File)

As at: March 27, 2020

Total confirmed = 52

Active Cases = 49

Total discharged = 3

Nigeria’s overall tally = 97

Key updates below include:

Federal government locks down Lagos, Ogun

GT Bank donates 110-bed isolation facility

Governor dismisses curfew reports

Lagos undertaking mass disinfection

Lagos using neighbourhood market schemes

70% of public servants asked to stay at home

GT Bank hands over isolation facility to state govt

On Saturday Macrh 28, Lagos State Government took delivery of a 110-bed isolation facility on the Lagos Island, where confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State can be managed and treated.

The facility was conceived and built in collaboration with the management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank). The bank said it was part of its social responsibility in helping combat the pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu allayed the fear of the residents over the growing cases of the disease, saying the State was working assiduously to stem the rate of transmission, especially by those who returned from abroad.

The Governor hinted that there had been improvement in the recovery of some patients currently isolated at the State’s Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba. He said the State would continue to build capacity to enhance its response strategy and actions towards containing the pandemic.

The bank’s CEO Segun Agbaje hailed the State Government for accepting the collaboration offer in building the structure, noting that half of the resources used to build the facility was donated by Africa Finance Corporation.

He expressed optimism that the effort would strengthen the capacity of Lagos to stop the spread of the virus. The isolation facility, which sits on an expansive area in the Mobolaji Olufunsho Johnson Stadium in Onikan.

It is divided into operational sections, including Intensive Care Unit (ICU), regular-bed wards, pharmacy department, doctors’ quarters and consulting rooms. The facility is also equipped with ventilators for the use of patients that may develop acute respiratory symptoms.