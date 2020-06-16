Cape Town school installs DIY screens to prevent virus spread

A primary school in the suburbs of Cape Town, South Africa has installed DIY screens on pupils desk to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.

Pupils are confident about their protection against the virus as school resumed early June.

“They put up screens so they can protect us. Its very well because they protect us and the person at the back. So when he coughs he can’t cough exactly towards me. so I can be protected”, 13 years old Michael Ruzvidzo said.

I’m very proud of them because why, they thought about this thing to do and this shields will keep the children safe.

Angus Hartley is an Educator at the Dr. GJ Joubert Primary School in Cape Town.

“The classes are small and social distancing is a problem. How are we going to keep the kids safe and the teachers. and then we came up with a solution. I came up with this thought and said, look I’ve got a lot of planks at home, I will make you frames for the classes. so we used wood that we picked up, the plastic we had from one of our teachers”, he said.

Principal of Dr. GJ Jourbert Primary school commended his staff for innovative thought.

“We had to think out of the box, especially because of the reason that we do not have much money. And I’m very proud of them because why, they thought about this thing to do and this shields will keep the children safe, will keep the teachers safe and it is cost effective’‘, said Principal, Martin Leukes.

The government had originally intended to reopen schools on June 1 but postponed this to June 8 to enable schools better prepare for pupil’s safety.

On Monday, about 95 per cent of schools had reopened in a country most affected by the pandemic in Africa.

